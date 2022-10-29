Jean Louise Rogers Rodriguez

Rodriguez

On Oct. 23, 2022, Jean Louise (Rogers) Rodriguez passed away in Miami, Flotifs with her family by her side. Born Aug. 20, 1936, in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Mildred “Millie” Roman Bove and John “Tiny” Bove. Jean attended Hazleton High School and later St. Joseph’s Nursing School in Reading, Pennsylvania.

On March 17, 1962 Jean married Arcadio “Rod” D. Rodriguez. They moved to Key West, Florida in 1972 where they raised their two sons. She retired from nursing and took up a career as a real estate agent, while also keeping active as a member of the Key West Garden Club and Arbor Society.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.