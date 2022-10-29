On Oct. 23, 2022, Jean Louise (Rogers) Rodriguez passed away in Miami, Flotifs with her family by her side. Born Aug. 20, 1936, in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Mildred “Millie” Roman Bove and John “Tiny” Bove. Jean attended Hazleton High School and later St. Joseph’s Nursing School in Reading, Pennsylvania.
On March 17, 1962 Jean married Arcadio “Rod” D. Rodriguez. They moved to Key West, Florida in 1972 where they raised their two sons. She retired from nursing and took up a career as a real estate agent, while also keeping active as a member of the Key West Garden Club and Arbor Society.
Jean was adored for her quick-witted sense of humor, love and appreciation for art, refined cooking skills, and her ability to win just about every scrabble game played. She shared her time between Key West and Hazleton, visiting with lots of family and friends. Jean and Rod’s summer home, “The Church,” is fondly cherished by all those who have gathered there to share meals, stories and endless card games.
Jean is survived by her beloved and devoted husband Arcadio D. Rodriguez, her two sons; Richard and David Rodriguez, grandchildren; Sarah, Alexa, David, Justin and Dylan, and great-grandchildren; Emersyn, Evie, Everly, Cooper and great-grandbaby No. 5, a brother, Kenny “Babe” Rogers, and sister, Jackie Bove Cruciani. She also has many nieces and nephews that remained very close to her, as well as her childhood friend, Mimi Keba.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Marianne Bove, brother, Ron Rogers, and sister-in-law Nancy Rogers.
A mass of Christian burial will be held Nov. 5, 2022 at The Basilica of St. Mary’s of the Sea Catholic Church; Key West at 11 a.m. Interment to immediately follow at Key West City Cemetery.
Friends may call from 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Dean-Lopez Funeral Home; 418 Simonton St., Key West, 33040, before the funeral mass.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the Key West Garden Club.
