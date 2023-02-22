Jeanette Torres Sweeting

Sweeting

A memorial service for Jeanette (Torres) Sweeting will be held at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Key West on Friday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations on her behalf to St. Mary’s Church and/or The American Cancer Society.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her father, Juan Torres, and her eldest son John Daniel Sweeting.

