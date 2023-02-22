A memorial service for Jeanette (Torres) Sweeting will be held at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Key West on Friday, Feb. 24, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations on her behalf to St. Mary’s Church and/or The American Cancer Society.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her father, Juan Torres, and her eldest son John Daniel Sweeting.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Herman Sweeting, who lives in Port Charlotte, Florida; her younger son Michael (Emily) Sweeting and one precious grandson, Orion James Sweeting of New Bern, North Carolina; her mother, Hipatria Torres, of Miami, Florida; her aunt, Ordelinda Marbal, of Miami; sister, Elizabeth (Torres) Alfonso, and two nieces Natalie and Mireya Alfons, also of Miami, Florida; numerous loving cousins; and her beloved dog, Chloe.
