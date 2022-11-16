On the morning of Nov. 6, 2022, Jeanette (Torres) Sweeting succumbed to a long battle with brain cancer and went to meet our Lord Jesus Christ in Heaven. She is now an angel looking over the rest of us here on Earth, and she is at peace.
Jeanette was born in her lovely small Key West town on the Sept. 27, 1956. She attended Mary Immaculate High School and was a 1974 honors graduate. She studied at Florida Keys Community College and graduated with an associate’s degree in 1980, and then furthered her education with Troy State University earning a bachelor’s degree in Management in 1996. She worked for the Monroe County School Board for 10 years and then worked Civil Service (DOD) for 29 1/2 years at NAS Key West and U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Jeanette loved being on the water, painting landscapes, family gatherings, cooking and playing Bingo.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her father, Juan Torres, and her elder son John Daniel Sweeting.
She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Herman Sweeting, who lives in Port Charlotte; her younger son Michael (Emily) Sweeting and one precious grandson, Orion James Sweeting of New Bern, North Carolina; her mother, Hipatria Torres, of Miami, Florida; her aunt Ordelinda Marbal of Miami; sister Elizabeth (Torres) Alfonso and two nieces Natalie and Mireya Alfonso also of Miami; numerous loving cousins; and her beloved dog Chloe.
A service, to be held at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Key West, will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, please make donations on her behalf to St. Mary’s Church and/or The American Cancer Society.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.