Jeanette Torres Sweeting

On the morning of Nov. 6, 2022, Jeanette (Torres) Sweeting succumbed to a long battle with brain cancer and went to meet our Lord Jesus Christ in Heaven. She is now an angel looking over the rest of us here on Earth, and she is at peace.

Jeanette was born in her lovely small Key West town on the Sept. 27, 1956. She attended Mary Immaculate High School and was a 1974 honors graduate. She studied at Florida Keys Community College and graduated with an associate’s degree in 1980, and then furthered her education with Troy State University earning a bachelor’s degree in Management in 1996. She worked for the Monroe County School Board for 10 years and then worked Civil Service (DOD) for 29 1/2 years at NAS Key West and U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

