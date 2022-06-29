It is with heavy hearts and extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Jeanne (Bauer) Somma, of Big Pine Key, Florida on June 8, 2022. As the oldest of seven children, her caring, generous and compassionate ways will never be forgotten. Jeanne’s energetic, adventurous positivity, along with a tremendous sense of humor, was well-received and contagious.
She was prominent in the Lower Keys community for more than 45 years, generously contributing her time, energy and infectious spirit to all she encountered. She graduated nursing school at FCC with the honor of valedictorian and was the recipient of many awards during her nursing career; 1977 Blue Key, 1997 Davis Productivity Award and 1998 Vision award.
How did you know Jeanne?
She possibly made your breakfast at Mr. Jim’s or printed your T-shirts with Donna at the Big Pine Key Flea Market.
She was possibly your Healthy Start nurse and gave your children a car seat and their vaccinations painlessly, or you met her as the nurse on the Medi-Van that went up and down the Keys.
You probably sang along to her “Wash Your Hands” song, which won her a national award.
Maybe you took one of her exercise, fitness or yoga programs, or met her in her function as a director on the board of Hospice/VNA, AHEC and Healthy start.
You might have utilized her Gumbo Limbo cure for poison wood after Hurricane Georges, or maybe, when you were at Good Food Conspiracy, she answered your health questions and gave you some learned advice.
You might remember the “McDonalds is coming soon” sign that appeared on Big Pine — guess who?
Her picture graces the walls of both Square Grouper restaurants, standing next to a large pile of square groupers.
She was a powerful player behind the Theatre of Dreams of Big Pine and also acted on stage in Key West with “That Improv Thing” and was the hilarious emcee of the Free Box Fashion Shows at Good Food Conspiracy.
You might know her recently as treasurer and driving force of the Big Pine bocce league.
Jeanne possessed a unique confidence and can-do attitude. After an initial stint at secretarial school, she worked in Manhattan for a large paper company. Craving adventure and freedom, she convinced her future husband, Jim, to travel around the country in a van, stopping to work in odd places.
Together they then adopted a broken down sailboat in a cornfield in Indiana, rebuilt it and sailed it down the Ohio and Mississippi rivers to the Gulf of Mexico. They then sailed along the coast to the Keys and then off to the Bahamas for eight months, then up the East Coast and back to the Keys.
She was the driving force in their additional adventure travels to the Amazon (twice), around Cape Horn in a small ship, and to Iceland to see the Northern Lights.
She will be loved and incredibly missed by her spouse of 47 years, James Somma; her mother, Kathleen Bauer; siblings Joseph Bauer, Jennifer Bauer, John Bauer, Daniel Bauer; four nieces and six nephews, as well as many cousins and friend. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert Bauer, and brothers James Bauer and David Bauer.
Grandmother Somma said of Jeanne: “She was easy to love.”
We bid you Godspeed, Jeanne. Rest in peace.