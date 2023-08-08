Jeannette Czekaj

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Jeannette W. Czekaj (nee Kida) on Aug. 2, 2023. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward Joseph Czekaj, loving mother of Adrienne (Thomas) Pohrte and Susan (Michael) Larson; grandmother of Edward (Ladan) Owen and Kelsey (Wayne) Shannon, great-grandmother to Alexandre Bardiya Owen and sister of Sally Walega. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Born to Andrew and Stephanie Kida on April 12, 1929 in Chicago, Illinois, she was the older sister to Sally Walega, Henry Kida (deceased) and Christine Chojecki (deceased). She studied design and was a sewing whiz, making clothes for her daughters. She and Edward, a mechanic for Braniff Airlines, relocated to Texas in the early 1950s. Jeannette insisted that her daughters take shorthand, typing and home economics classes in high school to be prepared for the workforce. Once her daughters were in college, she re-entered the wor force and began a career as an administrative assistant to the Building Inspection Department of the City of Irving, Texas, where she retired after 20 years.
