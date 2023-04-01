Jeffrey John Knuth

Jeffrey John Knuth, born Nov. 1, 1956, from Willoughby Hills, Ohio and Key West, Florida, died March 28, 2023 of complications from bladder cancer. He was predeceased by his father, John J. Knuth. He is survived by his mother, Ruth G. Knuth, sister Barbara A. Knuth (Kurt), nieces Caroline and Kelly (Matthew) and great-nephew (Hudson), many cousins, and many friends, especially from Northeast Ohio and Key West. Special thanks to long-time friends Chuckie Baliker, Laurie Gronowski, Linda Turk and Craig Cox, who did so much to support him.

