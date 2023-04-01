Jeffrey John Knuth, born Nov. 1, 1956, from Willoughby Hills, Ohio and Key West, Florida, died March 28, 2023 of complications from bladder cancer. He was predeceased by his father, John J. Knuth. He is survived by his mother, Ruth G. Knuth, sister Barbara A. Knuth (Kurt), nieces Caroline and Kelly (Matthew) and great-nephew (Hudson), many cousins, and many friends, especially from Northeast Ohio and Key West. Special thanks to long-time friends Chuckie Baliker, Laurie Gronowski, Linda Turk and Craig Cox, who did so much to support him.
Jeff graduated from Brush High School, attended the University of Cincinnati and earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Cleveland State University. he worked at Bailey Meter/Bailey Controls as a mechanical engineer, then left the industry for the independence of being a small-business owner, first of the Ramble Inn in Newbury Township, Ohio and then Foster’s Homemade Ice Cream in Willoughby Hills. He also served on the board of the Grinnell Group Homeowners Association in Key West.
Friends wishing to remember Jeff are encouraged to go to your favorite place you would hang out with him and raise a glass to his independent life well-lived.
