Jennifer Joy (Dean) Lauritzen, 68, of Banner Elk, North Carolina, passed away on Nov. 2, 2022 at Winston Salem, North Carolina. She was born in Key West, Florida on Aug. 19, 1954 to J. Robert and Donna Sawyer Dean. She graduated from the Convent of Mary Immaculate.
She studied at the Jung Dao School of Chinese Medicine in Boone, North Carolina. She became a teacher and supervisor of the community outreach acupuncture clinic for the last 10 years. She was respected and beloved by her students, peers and the community for her expertise and caring.
She was a member of The Basilica of St. Mary Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her mother Donna Sawyer Dean; grandparents Warren and Nellie (Bethel) Sawyer. Surviving is her husband L. Peter Lauritzen; Son Sam (Serena Holderman) Marino; father J. Robert and step mother Mayola C. Dean; Step Son Ryan Lauritzen; brothers James R. Dean II (Lilia), Jeffrey W. Dean (Brenda), Jerry C. Dean; grandchildren Olivia Grace Marino, Savannah Angelina Marino, Grayson Liam Marino; nieces Ashlie and Andrea Dean; nephews Jason Dean, Jeffrey W. Dean, Jr., Robert Dean, Jade Carbonell Dean; aunt Nancy Cooper; numerous great nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral mass will be held at a later date. The Dean-Lopez Funeral Home is entrusted with all funeral arrangements.
