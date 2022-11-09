JENNIFER JOY DEAN LAURITZEN

Lauritzen

Jennifer Joy (Dean) Lauritzen, 68, of Banner Elk, North Carolina, passed away on Nov. 2, 2022 at Winston Salem, North Carolina. She was born in Key West, Florida on Aug. 19, 1954 to J. Robert and Donna Sawyer Dean. She graduated from the Convent of Mary Immaculate.

She studied at the Jung Dao School of Chinese Medicine in Boone, North Carolina. She became a teacher and supervisor of the community outreach acupuncture clinic for the last 10 years. She was respected and beloved by her students, peers and the community for her expertise and caring.

