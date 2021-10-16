We are horribly saddened to announce the unexpected passing of Jennifer Powell Smith.
Jennifer succumbed to her injuries after being struck by an automobile. No further details are necessary. Thank you for respecting our privacy and peace at this difficult time.
Jennifer Powell Smith was born Nov. 3, 1966, to John W (Boog) Powell and Janet S Powell. She was a proud graduate of Key West High School, Class of 1984. Jennifer worked in the mortgage banking field her entire career and was a Licensed Professional Mortgage Broker.
Growing up in Key West, Florida, Jennifer was an avid fan of all watersports, but especially loved fishing and lobster diving with her family and friends.
Jennifer was a loving, caring and generous soul with an infectious smile that would brighten any situation. We all loved Jennifer and will miss her very much.
Jennifer is pre-deceased by her mother Janet S. Powell, sister Jill Victoria Powell and uncle Charles A. Powell (Renae).
Jennifer is survived by her son, Cole M Smith, father, John W. (Boog) Powell, brother, John (JW) Powell Jr. (Colleen), nieces Victoria H. Gladstone, Logan H. Davant, Magnolia M. Powell, and nephew, John (Wes) Powell III and uncles Richard B Powell (Bonnie) and Carl Taylor (Jan), also lifetime friends Beverly Coleman and Donna Smith, as well as a long list of friends, acquaintances and business associates.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23, at First United Methodist Church of Tavares, 600 W. Lanthe St., Tavares, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe account has been established for the sole benefit of the future education of Jennifer’s son, Cole.
