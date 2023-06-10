Jerry D Powell made a graceful exit from this world on March 18, 2023, surrounded by the love of his wife and children. Jerry leaves these words to all: “Never forget how swiftly life will be over — like a flash of summer lightening or a wave on the ocean. Now that you have the opportunity to practice the Dharma, do not waste a simple moment on anything else, but with all your energy and effort, practice the Dharma.”-Bhutan. Jerry was an adventurous and curious soul, always seeking new knowledge and insight into life’s wonderful offerings. He was born in Oklahoma City on Nov. 24, 1939. He graduated from Oklahoma State University with a degree in journalism. He worked for WKY-TV in Oklahoma City where he had the opportunity to travel the world writing and producing documentaries. He later answered the call of the ocean and moved his then wife June and their young family to Marathon to live onboard their sailboat Phantasy. During that time, he worked odd jobs and landed a job as a writer with the Keynoter newspaper. Becoming bored with the weekly reporting on the aqueduct, he took a leap of faith and accepted a job with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office as a public information officer. He then worked his way to being appointed lead detective of a newly formed homicide unit under the direction of Sheriff Rick Roth and later ended his career as a liaison with the FBI office in Key West. After retirement, he continued his education, receiving a master’s degree in computer forensics from Champlain College in Burlington, Vermont. Jerry married his second wife, Donna, in 1987 and together they shared 36 years of love, laughter, adventure and commitment to their journey together. Jerry was the loving father of four children. He is survived by daughter Shannon Butler and husband Tracy, daughter Kecia Stewart and husband Scott (who always made him “belly laugh”), son Trevor Powell and wife Tracey, daughter Shanna Powell-Searcey (retired U.S. Navy commander) and husband Ryan. He was so proud of all four children. He admired their unique personalities and respected their chosen life paths. He then experienced being a grandpa, or Oompah, as he was known to his four grandchildren, Nikki (Birdie), Kacie (Pretty Girl), Parker (Slick) and Morgan (Bugger). He also cherished his extended family: Spooky and Sandy Roussin and their sons, Tyler and Sean (the wild child with the water hose), and Patti and Ed (Mango Brother) Coyle and their children, Emilee and Ben. He also loved his longtime friends Moose, Eldon and Dan (the man). His ashes will return to the ocean on June 22 in Marathon, with a celebration of life following at the Key Colony Inn at 6:30 p.m. His family invites anyone that would like to attend this celebration to honor and remember him or to share a special memory.
-EMPTY HANDED, I ENTERED THE WORLD, BAREFOOT, I LEAVE IT, MY COMING,
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.