Jerry Lynn Hemphill of Key West passed away peacefully at Lower Keys Medical Center on Monday, June 20, 2022. He was 73.
He was born on Jan. 26, 1949 in Tarentum, Pennsylvania to Sophia (Hromika) and Arthur Hemphill and moved to Key West at the age of 2. Jerry attended local schools and graduated from Key West High School in 1967.
After high school, Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Army. While stationed in Germany, he was able to travel throughout much of Western Europe. He also served in Vietnam from 1969-1970 and was a proud veteran.
Jerry’s love of fishing began at an early age, fishing the Keys’ bridges with his family. Jerry was a commercial fisherman for many years and enjoyed trapping lobster and stone crab, net fishing for mackerel and kingfish, and bottom fishing for grouper and snapper aboard his boat, M/V Hussler. He was also a partner in Aqua Harvesters on Stock Island in the 1980s. When the Mariel boatlift happened in 1980, Jerry took a friend to Cuba to bring back his family. They had to stay for a month, but they were finally able to leave Cuba with several family members and many others. Almost 100 refugees squeezed onto Jerry’s boat, and they all arrived safely in Key West.
In 1983, Jerry began his career with the NASKW Fire Department, retiring after 23 years of service. After his retirement and Hurricane Wilma, Jerry moved to St. Petersburg, Florida to be near his oldest son. He missed his island home, children and grandchildren, so he was happy to be able to move back to Key West in the spring of 2021, where he resided at Poinciana Gardens.
Jerry was predeceased by his parents. He will be loved and missed by his children, Ryan Hemphill, Sean Hemphill, Caitlin Nicklaus (Joshua Nicklaus), grandchildren Jack and Luke Nicklaus, sister Terry Garcia (Matt Neal Jr.), and his former spouse Tara (Kelley) Hemphill.
Jerry’s remains will be cremated and his ashes will be spread at sea. All services will be private. Jerry’s soul is now free from all pain and suffering, and we are sure he is fishing and telling stories of the good old days in Key West to any and all who will listen. We hope all those who knew him will remember him and smile at his memory.
