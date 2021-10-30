Jim Yurwitz left us on Oct. 3, 2021, at 1:30 a.m. Mother Ocean called him home to rest by her side and ride her currents and waves in all the beautiful places where the Sun and Moon hold hands. The weather was just right to set sail. Clear skies with a low of 61° and a high of 72° with a light breeze offshore.
Jim grew up in The Bronx, New York, where he was drawn to the water at a young age and spent his childhood building, repairing and racing small boats in Eastchester Bay. Jim met and collected many lifelong friends during these early years. He attended Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan and became a radio operator aboard the USS Destroyer Hyman. Later, he became a carpenter for Consolidated Yachts on City Island, New York. Eventually, Jim settled into the life of a commercial fisherman off Montauk, Block Island, Key West and Point Judith.
But Jim was much more than his vocations. He was a pirate, a poet, a prospector, a fisherman, a father, a friend, a grandfather, a gardener, a great builder and an amazing storyteller. Jim was an enthusiastic surfer, skier and gardener. Above all this, his two guiding passions were first to always remain positive and second to catch lots of fish! He managed to do both despite two bouts with cancer and the loss of his youngest daughter and many stormy days.
You may know him from his boat, “The Three Sons,” or his children Jessica, Julia and Jamie Yurwitz, or his many dogs: Archie, Shoodle, Pip, Mouse, Jack or Blondie. But we hope you will remember him most for his positive attitude and zest for life. As he would say all the time, “I’m just trying to be bright and cheerful, optimistic and enthusiastic, Darlin’.” Words to live by. Thank you, Dad.
Please join us in celebrating Jim’s friendship and amazing, nonstop love of life by posting photos and memories on his Facebook page @ jim.yurwitz.3 or by mailing them to PO Box 3559, Peacedale, RI 02883. Thank you all so much for your condolences and well wishes.
