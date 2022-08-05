Joan Kaciban, 85, died in her home surrounded by her MARC House family on July 27, 2022.
Joan was born in Cleveland, Ohio. She lived in Marathon, Florida for several years with her sister Judy Peters. In 1997, Joan moved into the Von Phister Group Home, MARC’s first women’s home. She lived at Von Phister Group until 2017 when it was determined that she could be better cared for by moving her to the MARC Windsor Group Home.
Joan left behind many friends at MARC and in the community, who remember her fondly for her regal demeanor, love of cats and old TV shows.
An informal service and celebration of his life will be held on Monday, Aug. 8, at 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s Basilica Catholic Church in Key West. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to M.A.R.C. Inc., Box 428, Key West, FL 33041.
