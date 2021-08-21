Joann Eklund Hoffman, born Jan. 15, 1932, in Omaha, Nebraska, daughter of Dr. Harley S. Eklund and Mary Fulweider Eklund. Joann graduated from Osceola High School after having attended Brownell Hall Preparatory School in Omaha. As a child, she was a devoted member of the Osceola Marching band. She was married to Lloyd (Bud) Oliver Hoffman Jr., son of Dr. Lloyd Hoffman and Glady Heacock Hoffman of Omaha.
Joann attended and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Primary Education. She taught elementary school in Omaha before giving birth to her first son, Lloyd (Trip) Oliver Hoffman III. She is survived by her husband of 72 years and their four children, Ann Chamberlain Hoffman Thomas, Frederick Eklund Hoffman and identical twins Katherine Hoffman Brown and Elizabeth Hoffman Maust.
She was a committed volunteer, acting as a docent of the Minnesota Museum of American Art in St. Paul, Minnesota, and a life-long member of the Junior League, serving in Omaha, St. Paul and Annapolis, Maryland, where she continued in Sustainer status.
Joann and Bud moved with their children to Annapolis, Maryland, in 1965. They were members of the Annapolis Yacht Club and Bay Hills Golf Club, Our Shepherd Lutheran Church in Severna Park and later Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Arnold. Joann was instrumental as a volunteer for Historic Annapolis, the organization most responsible for saving Annapolis’s historic downtown architecture in the 1960s and ‘70s. In the Annapolis area, the Hoffmans lived in Ulmstead and later South River Landing before retiring to Key West, Florida, where they were avid boaters and golfers, and Joann acted as a volunteer for the Key West Woman’s Club.
Enjoying retirement, Joann hosted and entertained friends visiting from around the country as well as those in Key West. She and Bud also enjoyed extensive international travel, as well as a two-year stint on the road touring the United States and Mexico before finally settling in Tryon, North Carolina. Joann was an active member of the Tryon social community, a member of the Tryon Congregational Church and also served as a visiting volunteer at Tryon Estates to the residents in their Assisted Living facility.
She was predeceased by her son, Trip, and her sister-in-laws and their husbands Shirley (Shird) Hoffman Rydman and Robert Rydman, Phyllis (Phyd) Hoffman Engdahl and Dr. Walter Engdahl. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Gregg Eklund, of Portland, Oregon, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Joann is known to have often stated that even when considering her life of volunteering, community service and entertaining, she was most proud to have been a mother.
Memorial services will be held in Tryon on Friday, Oct. 29, at the Tryon Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Foothills Humane Society, 984 Little Mountain Road, Columbus, NC 28722. An online guest register is available at http://www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com.