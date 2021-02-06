JoAnn F. Symonette

Ms. JoAnn Frances Symonette was born March 12, 1968, in Monticello, New York to parents Alponsine Grimage (Jacksonville, Florida), and Edward Duffy (Daytona Beach, Florida). She attended Monroe County Public School System and graduated from Key West School in 1987.
JoAnn later met and married Anthony Laws and they shared many years of happiness in which three beautiful children were born. She later accepted Christ and became an active member of New Beginning Outreach Ministries, where she served as a faithful member.
JoAnn was known for being very outspoken and humorous. You never knew what she would say or do. If you truly knew her, anything was possible at any given moment. She genuinely loved her family and enjoyed sending encouraging and inspirational messages to everyone daily.
JoAnn was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Dorothy Hightower and Rosalie Duffy, and aunts Matilda Rolle and Florelle Strive.
JoAnn leaves to cherish her memory three children, Jasmine Laws, Mesnach Laws and Aaliyah Laws, all of Jacksonville, Florida; six grandchildren, Jaden Capron, Ariyah and Makiyah Laws (Jasmine), Liberty Laws Lynda Gaines (Mesnach) and Ashton Moss (Aaliyah); a loving aunt, Francinia Edwards (Eugene), Key West, Florida; uncles Reginald Symonette, Medville, Utah, Bernard Stewart (Cassandra), McDoungh, Georgia and Alfred Strong (Marilyn), New Britain, Connecticut; and a host of parental siblings, cousins and friends.