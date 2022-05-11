Joanne Mildred Reynolds Williams

Reynolds WilliamsJoanne M. Williams (1935-2022) died peacefully in her sleep in Mims, Florida, on April 12, 2022 after a long illness. She was 86 years old.
She is survived by sisters Audrey Busse of Sarasota, Florida, and Linda Adkins of Englewood. Her sisters Barbara Heerman and Cindy Lomonica, and her husband Henry Williams, predeceased her. She is mourned by her three sons: Kevin Anthony, Arlington, Virginia; Brian Anthony, Bradenton, Florida; and Max Anthony, Mims, Florida, with whom she lived during her final months. She was beloved by her grandchildren Jordan, Morgan, Alex, Nick and Connor, and admired by her daughters-in-law.
Born Joanne Reynolds in Brockton, Massachusetts, she studied nursing at Massachusetts General Hospital. She moved to Florida in the 1960s and graduated from the University of Miami Nurse Practitioner program in 1973. In 1977, she moved to Marathon, Florida. There, she continued her healthcare practice and, with her husband, Henry Williams, opened a successful drugstore called Shores Pharmacy. She enjoyed boating, scuba diving, and lobstering, and traveled widely — including ski trips to Colorado and New Zealand. In 1994, she retired to Englewood.
She continued her world travels in retirement, but also made time to spend with her grandchildren, whom she treasured.
