Joe E. Maddox Jr., age 57, originally from Fayette, Alabama, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.
His memorial service was held Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the Higgs Beach Pavilion with an additional memorial service in Winfield, Alabama, on Aug. 13.
Survivors include his wife, Natalie Maddox, Sadie (beloved fur baby), mother, Gladys Maddox, brothers Mark Maddox (Betty) and Greg Maddox (Thea), brother-in-law, Braxton McCaleb (Cassie), nieces and nephews Amber (Jessica), Autumn (Eli), Ashley, Faith (Cory) Savannah, Kate and Kellen and two great-nieces.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joe E. Maddox Sr., and grandparents Jack and Annie Bell Kelley, and Lattie and Tezzie Maddox.
Joe worked at the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority as an Instrument and Control Technician for 15 years. He was an avid musician, artist, chef and craftsman. His hobbies and interests included “Star Wars,” “Star Trek,” dinosaurs, Pink Floyd, Harley-Davidson motorcycles and the University of Alabama Football.
Joe made everyone feel comfortable, he didn’t meet a stranger and there was always laughter and smiles abound in his presence!
Until me meet again, keep the shiny side up and Roll Tide!
