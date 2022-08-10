Joe E. Maddox

Maddox

Joe E. Maddox Jr., age 57, originally from Fayette, Alabama, passed away Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022.

His memorial service was held Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the Higgs Beach Pavilion with an additional memorial service in Winfield, Alabama, on Aug. 13.

