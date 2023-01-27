Joseph Morley of Key West, Florida, passed away on Dec. 13, 2022.

Joe had the stereotypical beginning in Key West, came for a visit, fell in love with the location, interviewed, was hired by Sturtz Lock and Safe, quit his job up North, flew home and moved down to Key West and lived here for more than 25 years. While in Key West you might have run into him if you found yourself in need of a locksmith.

