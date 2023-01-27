Joseph Morley of Key West, Florida, passed away on Dec. 13, 2022.
Joe had the stereotypical beginning in Key West, came for a visit, fell in love with the location, interviewed, was hired by Sturtz Lock and Safe, quit his job up North, flew home and moved down to Key West and lived here for more than 25 years. While in Key West you might have run into him if you found yourself in need of a locksmith.
When not working he enjoyed many activities available in Key West, especially golf. He was active with the local Masons, joining in 1997 and was Master of the Lodge in 2003. Joe loved Key West, hanging out “shooting the s--t”; now his ashes will reside here and he’ll continue his stay. There will be a service at the Key West Masonic Lodge, 909 Fleming St., on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 3:30 p.m. Afterwards we will meet at the American Legion Post 28, 5610 College Road, at 4:30 p.m. to reminisce.
