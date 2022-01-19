John Avila Jr., 82, of Key West, Florida, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at his residence. He was born on May 21, 1939 at Key West to the late Juan and Gloria Fraga Avila.
John retired from City Electric as an estimator and planner. Then he work as superintendent of maintenance at the airport for Monroe County.
He is survived by his wife, Gretchen Avila; sons John L. (Clara) Avila, Richard (Paula Lee) Avila; daughter-in-law Teresa Avila; grandchildren Jonathon (Shelby) Avila, Erica Nicole Avila; great-grandchildren Lorianne Avila and Dominic Avila; brother-in-law Nelson Sawyer; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents; son Randy Avila; and sister Martha Sawyer.
Funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea. The Dean-Lopez Funeral Home is entrusted with all funeral arrangements.
