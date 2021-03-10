On the morning of Feb. 20, 2021, John Daniel Sweeting lost his life in a single vehicular accident while visiting his parents in Port Charlotte, Florida, and went to meet Lord Jesus Christ in Heaven. He is now an angel looking over the rest of us here on Earth, and at peace!
He was a sixth-generation Conch who loved Key West fishing and sports.
John attended W.T. Sampson schools at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay Cuba from 1990-1998, while his parents worked there. John was a 1999 Key West High School honors graduate and lettered in tennis. He studied at Florida Keys Community College and graduated with an associate’s degree in 2001, then furthered his education at the University of Florida’s school of Engineering and Building Construction.
After college, John returned to his hometown he loved and secured employment with the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority, where he worked for 14¼ years.
John is survived by his parents Herman and Jeanette (Torres) Sweeting of Port Charlotte, his brother Michael (Emily) Sweeting of New Bern, North Carolina, his loving grandmother Hipatria Torres of Miami, Florida, his great- aunt Ordelinda Marbal of Miami, his aunts Nori (Mark) Sweeting of Big Pine Key, Florida, Joyce (Jack) Sweeting of Port Charlotte, and Elizabeth (Torres) Alfonso and uncle Jorge Alfonso of Miami, numerous loving cousins, his love of thre years Tania Quezada of Key West, Florida and his beloved dog, Cocoa.
A service will be held on Friday, May 7, at 4 p.m. t St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church with Father Baker presiding, and a spreading of his ashes ceremony will be conducted on Saturday, May 8, at sunset. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation on his behalf to St. Mary’s Church.