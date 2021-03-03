On Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 John Etmanczyk of Big Pine Key passed away peacefully at the age of 73.
John was born May 20, 1947 in Racine, Wisconsin to Herman and Jeanette Etmanczyk. He graduated from Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
John was a man of many interests and his life was filled with adventure. He was a contractor, a business owner, a pilot, a diver, a boat captain and a race car driver, among other things.
He is survived by his wife Linda, his son Chris (Vivian) Etmanczyk, his daughter Tracy McDaniel (Jeff Rella), his daughter Leah (Ray) Scarborough, his grandchildren Cole, Kylie, and Reef and his beloved dog Smokey.
The family plans to have a private service.