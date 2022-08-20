John Frank Busto Jr. took his final flight on Monday, July 25, 2022. John was born in Key West on July 8, 1931, to John Frank Busto and Lois Camille Busto, nee Demeritt.
He loved his family and his hometown, and was a proud Conch (fourth generation) always. Tough, yet retiring like his favorite mollusk, he enjoyed salt water fishing, boat racing, basketball and jazz. He graduated from Key West High in 1950 and served our country in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956, where he discovered and developed his lifelong career in aviation. When stationed in Goose Bay, Labrador during his enlistment, it was a shock for a young man who had never seen snow. He completed his studies after the Air Force at Embry-Riddle Aviation School in Miami, Florida. He held commercial pilot ratings for both single engine airplanes and helicopters, as well as airframe and powerplant mechanics. His business, Helicopter Overhaul, specialized in the Bell 47 helicopter.
He lived and worked in Charlotte, North Carolina for the last 53 years of his life, where he helped raise his two daughters, Justine and Elaine, from his first marriage to Barbara. He married Mozelle, the love of his life, in 1987.
John was predeceased by his two sisters, Lois Busto Kline and Belva “Sissy” Busto McDonald, and his wife, Mozelle Hubbard Busto. He is survived by his daughters Justine Busto (Jarod Brown), Elaine Smith (Brian), and two stepdaughters, Becky Baker (Gil) and Jill Calderone (Scott) and their children.
John Frank Busto’s body will be returned to the side of his many ancestors in the Key West City Cemetery in October. He requested no funeral. However, donations in his name can be made to Hospice & Palliative Care-Charlotte Region or the animal shelter closest to your heart. Condolences to the family can be made at tallentfuneralservice.com.
Luv Luv, and clear skies forever, John!
