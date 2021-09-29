John Franklin Blackwell, III

John F. Blackwell III, 80, of Waynesville, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, at Mission Hospital-Memorial Campus.
Born Oct. 5, 1940, in Key West, Florida, to John Blackwell Jr. and Lorraine Blackwell, John was a graduate of Key West High School, where he was a member of the football team and the marching band. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves and attended St. Petersburg Community College. He was a captain, builder, owner, and operator of charter and party fishing vessels. He participated in cruise ship and naval passenger and crew ferrying. He was a member of M.A.R.C. John loved the mountains and the sea. He greatly enjoyed playing golf and taking care of his 4-acre property in North Carolina. John was a generous, loyal, and humble friend and husband that will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Phillip.
Left to cherish John’s memory are his wife of 53 years, Carol; son, John IV; daughter, Robyn; grandson, Daniel; great-granddaughter, Talia; along with his beloved cat, Hobo.
Private memorial services for family and friends will be held both in Key West, and Heath's Peak, North Carolina
