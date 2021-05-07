John Furman Lohr
March 19, 1923 — April 16, 2020
John Lohr was born in Washington, Pennsylvania, to the late Furman George Lohr and Eupha Polen Lohr Wilson.
In World War II, he served in the United States Army Air Corps as radioman/gunner on B17 aircraft. He returned home to attend Washington and Jefferson College, and married Monalea Lucille Dunn; they had a daughter, Sheri.
They moved to California where he worked in aerospace engineering. They also lived in Tokyo, Japan; in Mazatlan, Mexico; and in Buenos Aires, Argentina, while he worked on a research vessel in Antarctica. Monalea died in 1979.
In 1980 he married Lenore Cummings Bagley. Together they worked as radio officer and ship’s nurse on cruise ships, sailing out of San Diego, California. In 1986 their ship moved to West Palm Beach. Joined by Sheri, they sailed their boat, Lorelei, to Florida.
Sheri remained in Key West, while John and Lenore built a home on No Name Key. He continued to work as a merchant mariner for nearly 40 years.
After retirement, they built a home near DeFuniak Springs, Florida, and also bought a condo in Key West. For several years he gave presentations on a variety of subjects at the DeFuinak Springs Chautauqua Assembly. He was an accomplished luthier, making and repairing violins. He also enjoyed drawing and had a lifelong interest in amateur radio.
He is survived by his wife, Lenore Lohr, and his daughter, Sheri Lohr.
On May 22, National Maritime Day, they will scatter his ashes at sea in Key West.
A memorial celebration will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. onboard the USCGC Ingham in Truman Annex. For information, contact Sheri at seastorypress@gmail.com. Donations in his memory may be made to the USCGC Ingham Maritime Museum, http://www.uscgcingham.org.