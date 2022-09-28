John Gregory Kost

John Gregory Kost, Esq., Captain USN (Ret.), died on Sept. 16, 2022, at the age of 82.

He was born in Moorhead, Minnesota, to John and Ruth Kost. John attended school at St. John’s Preparatory School, where he established many lifelong friendships. He then went on to the University of Notre Dame and would frequently reflect about his time with the Notre Dame Glee Club. It was at a Glee Club concert in Florida where he met his future wife, Dagmar.

