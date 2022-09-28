John Gregory Kost, Esq., Captain USN (Ret.), died on Sept. 16, 2022, at the age of 82.
He was born in Moorhead, Minnesota, to John and Ruth Kost. John attended school at St. John’s Preparatory School, where he established many lifelong friendships. He then went on to the University of Notre Dame and would frequently reflect about his time with the Notre Dame Glee Club. It was at a Glee Club concert in Florida where he met his future wife, Dagmar.
After college, John was commissioned in the U.S. Navy, married Dagmar and started a family. He served for a combination of 26 years active duty and reserves, with multiple cruises, household moves, along with two deployments to Vietnam.
At the age of 37, John started law school at the University of Minnesota. He practiced law with the firm of Fredrickson and Byron for 27 years in Minneapolis. During this time, he and Dagmar enjoyed many weekends at the cabin on Potato Lake.
Once retired, John and Dagmar moved to Islamorada, in the Florida Keys, to be near their kids and grandkids and away from Minnesota winters. John’s highlight was being “Grandpa” to his three grandchildren.
John is survived by his wife, Dagmar, son Eric and Eric’s wife Jill, daughter Hilary, grandchildren Emma (age 19), Hadley and Lili (ages 13) and brother Robert.
