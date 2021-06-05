John H. Lyon was born on Nov. 14, 1957, in Detroit, Michigan, to Lawrence and Lorena Lyon. He was one of four children, two boys (brother David) and two girls, sisters Judy Chandler and Linda Chuhran.
John was active in music throughout his life. He sang duets with his sister Judy and was the bass soloist in “Handel’s Messiah,” presented live in the downtown Detroit auditorium by his school choir and orchestra. After graduating from high school, John traveled through the eastern part of the U.S. ending up in Key West in September 1976.
He met his partner, Joseph Lowe, on the night before he was to leave, and the rest is history. John loved his Lord, and so many friends he found through Jesus. He loved to travel, and many people remember his walking around Key West on his days off. He worked the front desk for 16 years at the Holiday Inn under Margo Golan, and after her death at the Patio Motel under the Baxter family. He loved to eat and did at many of Key West’s best restaurants.
When we traveled to London, he always took two or three days to travel to other cities. His favorites were Dublin, Madrid, Barcelona, Berlin, Amsterdam and Prague, to name a few. He walked all around them, visiting their museums and talking to many new friends. John sang in both of his church choirs — Peace Covenant Presbyterian and St. Paul’s Episcopal. He was instrumental in setting up the lighting for the annual Christmas program at St. Paul’s, outside at the Duval-Eaton Street site and in the Parish Hall Christmas Feast that followed the concert sing-along. After his illness and during the COVID-19 era, he actively listened to the services at Old Stone Methodist. It gave him great pleasure to hear the music and the sermon. John loved and was loved by the congregations and fellow choir members.
In his later years, John was afflicted with Parkinson’s Disease and adult dementia, he also had a bout with HIV, which he conquered. When his father died five years ago, he was left with handling his estate — a project which led to his death. He worked hard on it with his computers, but it finally got the best of him. Through all this he never gave up hope or love, and his love for others continued to his dying breath on April 19, 2021. He is sorely missed by all who knew him. God bless you John. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, at Old Stone Methodist Church.