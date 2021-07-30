John Hardner, 84, passed away July 23, 2021. He was born Oct. 29, 1936 in Erie, Pennsylvania as the sixth of nine children born to Rufus and Theresa (Trapp) Hardner. He served in the U.S. Army and received his bachelor’s degree from Edinboro University.
He enjoyed teaching math for 32 years in Lyndonville (New York) High School where he also coached baseball and wrestling and was always eager to facilitate extracurricular activities. He was the high-ladder guy for the group of fellow teachers who painted houses every summer ... after tee times.
In 1993, John and his wife, Emily, bought a conch house on Eaton Street and started patching the holes so the rain didn’t come in. John soon “retired” and they settled into the wonderful community of Key West. There was so much to do, so many people to meet and things to learn about life in the sub-tropics and the history of Key West and surrounding waters. John won several golf tournaments, but the real joy was that he could play year-round ... no snow days.
For 18 years John delivered the Miami Herald, Wall Street Journal and Keynoter to boxes in the Lower Keys and Key West, and he pitched them onto porches on various city routes from Key Haven south. He truly enjoyed his busy “retirement” and loved every aspect of life, work and play because he liked people. By 2019, John’s health had declined, so they moved near their daughter.
Thank you, Key Westers, for readily accepting, befriending and supporting us. That is your unique gift, to enfold everyone equally. Especial thanks to Dr. McIvor and his staff and all those caregivers for their compassionate care. And finally, thanks to Ron and crew at Harpoon Harry’s who included John as family and Larry Tabor for being a true friend.
John was predeceased by his parents, four siblings and two sisters-in-law.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, their daughter, Heidi, and son, Sean, and their families and by four brothers.
