John Holladay “Johnny” Allen passed away on Dec. 11, 2020, after a brief illness.
He was the son of Joe and Marjorie Allen, who preceded him in death in 2006. He was born on July 23, 1953 at Monroe General Hospital. He attended Reynolds and Truman Elementary School and Key West High School. He loved amateur radio and held an amateur radio license. He enjoyed driving and traveling to his mother’s hometown in Columbia, Kentucky.
Johnny always had a smile on his face no matter the challenge. He is survived by his three brothers Joe (Kim), William (Peggy) and Henry (Cheryl), nieces and nephews Holladay, Lexi, Brian (Kelly), Katie (Jason), Chrissy, Hank (Wendy) and Julie (Chris). Johnny was blessed to have Lieter, Jennifer and Marlesa’s loving care in helping him most recently when support was needed.
In light of the circumstances, no formal service is planned at this time, with a possible memorial service at a later date. Interment with a private graveside service for the family will be at the Key West City Cemetery. Arrangements are provided by Key West Mortuary.