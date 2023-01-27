There are a rare few who will forever remain in our hearts and minds. To all of us who were blessed to know him; such a man was John Crockett Sr. Loving husband, amazing Dad and Pop Pop and a true friend you could always count on. Always positive and always kind, John passed away after a long battle with cancer on Jan. 13, 2023.
John was born Aug. 10, 1938 in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, son of the late John and Marie (McHenry) Crockett. He had one brother, Ronald Crockett, previously deceased. He worked with John Crockett & Sons, Inc. for 31 years.
John loved the outdoors. An avid sportsman, John played softball in his younger years, shot skeet and trap competitively, and fished offshore for the big ones: billfish, dolphin, wahoo.
Upon early retirement, John and Helen moved to the Keys where John was invited to fish on Team Rampage winning the Gold Cup and IFC Open Sailfish. He then became the mate on Sea Boots with Capt. Jim Sharpe for 14 years. When word of John’s passing spread through the Keys, responses to the news were: “He was one of the nicest men I have ever known,” “everyone liked John Crockett.” Someone who knew him well said, “He was everyone’s favorite fisherman.” He was known in the neighborhood as “Yoda” for his vast knowledge of the ocean and fishing. He also was known as “The Mayor” of the neighborhood.
In 2017, John and Helen moved to Sun City Hilton Head, South Carolina, and became active members of the community.
John is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Helen Crockett; a daughter, Kelly Crockett (Jim Bartle) of Lewes, Delaware; two sons, John J. Crockett Jr. (Sooji) of Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania and Matthew Crockett of Lewes; a grandson, David, and two granddaughters, Debbie and Dana; children and grandchildren who already make a positive difference in life, a wealth of friends whose lives remain enriched by his friendship and kindness …. and a legacy for which we should all strive. To say John Crockett will be missed is an understatement.
John’s ashes will be scattered on the ocean, which he loved, outside Indian River Inlet, Delaware, on a good fishing day.
