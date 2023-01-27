John J. Crockett

Crockett

There are a rare few who will forever remain in our hearts and minds. To all of us who were blessed to know him; such a man was John Crockett Sr. Loving husband, amazing Dad and Pop Pop and a true friend you could always count on. Always positive and always kind, John passed away after a long battle with cancer on Jan. 13, 2023.

John was born Aug. 10, 1938 in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania, son of the late John and Marie (McHenry) Crockett. He had one brother, Ronald Crockett, previously deceased. He worked with John Crockett & Sons, Inc. for 31 years.

