John K. Hajjar, of Key West, formerly of Massachusetts, passed away on Nov. 20, 2020. He was 77 years old.
Born and raised in Lawrence, Massachusetts, John was the son of the late Kareem and Katherine “Kay” (Maloof) Hajjar, and dear brother of Billy and Bonnie. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
John relocated to Florida and was the resident guru of Key West for the last 20 years. He was affectionately known as Satya, which in Sanskrit means “truth.” He always spoke the truth as he saw it.
John devoted the last 30 years to his spiritual life and was inspired to write the poem, “The One in Everything.” This poem captures his spirit and his energy and enthusiasm and his irreverence and joy of life.
John’s funeral services will be private. Guestbook and clips of his poem can be found at http://www.KfouryFuneral.com.