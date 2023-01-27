John Torphy McGuane, 80, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2022, after a year-long battle with cancer.
He was born to Thomas and Alice McGuane on Sept. 16, 1942, in Grosse Ile, Michigan where he spent the first 30 years of his life. John later attended the Kentucky Military Institute in Venice, Florida, and went on to join the U.S. Marines in 1964 at Parris Island, South Carolina. He loved spending his time outdoors near water, was a car enthusiast and had an enduring love of all animals.
John moved to the Florida Keys in 1971 where he raised his youngest daughter, Alice, before finally settling in Palm Beach Gardens. John will be remembered for his love of storytelling and his ability to always make his family and friends laugh.
John is survived by his three daughters, Laura McGuane-Heyman, Jennifer (Sean) Angeley, and Alice (Danielle) McGuane-Zarnoweic; his seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren; and his great friend and brother, Thomas McGuane III. John is now together with his parents and beloved sister Marion. Memorial service to follow.
