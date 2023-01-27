j mcguane

McGuane

John Torphy McGuane, 80, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2022, after a year-long battle with cancer.

He was born to Thomas and Alice McGuane on Sept. 16, 1942, in Grosse Ile, Michigan where he spent the first 30 years of his life. John later attended the Kentucky Military Institute in Venice, Florida, and went on to join the U.S. Marines in 1964 at Parris Island, South Carolina. He loved spending his time outdoors near water, was a car enthusiast and had an enduring love of all animals.

