John Torphy Mcguane

My father and best friend, John T. Mcguane, peacefully passed away and is now with his mother, Alice, father, Thomas, and sister, Marion, in the hands of the angels. He was loved by all that knew him and is missed everyday. He adored his brother, Tom Mcguane, and considered him to be his mentor throughout his life. He spent 35 years in Key West and the Florida Keys with daughter, Alice Mcguane, which was born and raised in Key West. He lived in Las Vegas, Santa Barbara, and spent the last 22 years of his life in Palm Beach Gardens with his daughter Alice and three grandchildren Gabriel, Julian and John.
He lived life to the fullest, traveling and going to his favorite antique shops and stores along the way with Alice Mcguane and Danielle Zarnoweic. We are so grateful to have been by his side until the very end when we had to say goodbye. We love and miss you each and everyday and will always cherish all the moments we had with you. Rest in peace, Daddy, you are a free bird now and will fly high watching over us forever.
