John Wallace Viele, known as Grandpa John, Popeye and Dad, passed away peacefully at age 99 on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. John was born May 5, 1923, to Walter Stephen Viele and Cynthia Kearney Viele in New Rochelle, New York. He was a graduate of Admiral Farragut Academy, The U.S. Naval Academy and George Washington University, where he received a master's degree in Human Resources.
John met the love of his life, Pamela Guthrie (Smith), through a family friend's comment about a "cute new girl working at Chatsworth Coal & Oil." He wrote her a letter addressed to "Pam, Chatsworth Coal and Oil" (because he didn't know her last name) asking her for a date when he came home on Christmas leave. She answered "Yes" and when she opened the door to her apartment, he was immediately in love. They married and cherished their 50 years together.
His 21 years of commissioned service in the Navy — from minesweepers, submarines and submarine tenders — and duty stations from Philadelphia to Jacksonville, New London to Norfolk, and finally to Key West, — kept his family moving while John created friendships that lasted a lifetime. Once retired, Cudjoe Key became his forever home. He joined the "Old Island Harmony" barbershop group, penned many articles for The Key West Citizen and published four books about the history of the Florida Keys.
Skilled with both a saw and a sail, John enjoyed woodworking and sailing. Having built kayaks and dingys as a youth and later as an adult, he and Pam took many trips, including sailing from Virginia Beach to Cudjoe and Cudjoe to the Bahamas aboard their trimaran (Sea Trove). Later they relaxed in their canal with a small dinghy John built (Weetri II).
Predeceased by his wife, Pam, and his son, Peter Stephen, his sister, Cynthia Reed Schneider, John is survived by his daughters Phyllis Lynn Woodhead and Ginger Guthrie Viele, son, Thomas Phillip Viele, and niece, Annie Taber-Linhares, as well as numerous grandchildren, friends and readers of his many writings.
In lieu of funeral services, a memorial service will be planned in Cudjoe Key later in the year.
