John Wallace Viele, known as Grandpa John, Popeye and Dad, passed away peacefully at age 99 on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. John was born May 5, 1923, to Walter Stephen Viele and Cynthia Kearney Viele in New Rochelle, New York. He was a graduate of Admiral Farragut Academy, The U.S. Naval Academy and George Washington University, where he received a master's degree in Human Resources.

John met the love of his life, Pamela Guthrie (Smith), through a family friend's comment about a "cute new girl working at Chatsworth Coal & Oil." He wrote her a letter addressed to "Pam, Chatsworth Coal and Oil" (because he didn't know her last name) asking her for a date when he came home on Christmas leave. She answered "Yes" and when she opened the door to her apartment, he was immediately in love. They married and cherished their 50 years together.

