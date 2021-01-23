1942-2020
Jon Rockne Allen of Key West, Florida, died on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at age 78. He passed away peacefully at home after living with brain cancer since 2018.
Jon was born Nov. 26, 1942, in Colorado. He graduated as Valedictorian from the Max Schott High School. He attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology where he met his ex-wife, Sheila, the mother of his two sons Jay and Matt.
Jon began a sweeping career in men’s furnishings at Montgomery Ward in Houston and continued to become a buyer at the New York office. From there he was promoted to run offices in Hong Kong and Kobe, Japan.
In 1983, Payless Shoes hired Jon to establish and run offices in Taipei. There, Jon led Payless from a modest company to become the world’s largest shoe retailer. When he told Payless he was gay Jon was terminated. He sued for discrimination and won.
Jon went on to found Jouralle Shoes, Great Britain’s first women’s discount shoe retailer. In 1993, Jon sold the very successful business to British Shoe and stayed on to oversee key areas of the enormous business. With sales of $1 billion per year he managed 15 brands through an organization of 135 people in seven countries.
Jon and late partner Martin Kay visited Key West in the late 1990s and found their new home. Here, Jon created what would become another vibrant business. His goal was to create a place where gay men could feel completely relaxed and have a sense of community. In 1999, Jon bought the run-down Island House and turned it into “the best gay resort in the world.” It was a risky renovation project, executed to high standards, followed by a smart and energetic marketing campaign. Jon believed it is at the heart of his legacy. The Lodging Association named Island House the “Lodging Property of the Year” in 2003.
Another enduring legacy for Jon was his dedicated stewardship of Key West — in business, civic and philanthropic spheres. He helped found the Key West AIDS Memorial. Jon served as chair of the board of governors of Florida Keys Community Foundation. He later chaired the board of directors of Tropic Cinema and helped transform the home town art house into a nationally known venue for independent film. For three years he served as chairman of the Tourist Development Council’s District Advisory Council for Key West.
In 2014, Jon moved to Santa Rosa, California where he met his future husband, Bobi Lorè. Four years later, a glioblastoma removed from Jon’s brain and after some recuperative time, the two had moved back to Key West.
Jon is survived by Bobi and their partner Tess Lorraine, Jon’s son Jay Sennett and his wife Gwyn, his son Matt Allen and his wife Christy, his sister Deb Rutzebeck and her husband Kirk, and his sister Robin Allen.
There will be an all-welcome memorial celebration of the life and legacy of Jon Allen at Island House at a future date.