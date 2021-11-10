Jose Aniceto Rodriguez, 92, of Key West, Florida, passed away peaceful on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at his daughter Clara’s home in Miami, Florida. He was born at El Valle Matanzas, Cuba on April 17, 1929, to the late Pablo and Clara Lopez Rodriguez.
He came from Cuba in 1956 with is beloved wife of 65 years, Carmen Moreno Rodriguez, and his daughter, Clarita Lobo. Jose worked for Jack Murray, owner of Brick & Tile, for many years as a manual artisan. In 1961, he purchased the Brick & Tile Company on Stock Island. Jose was the most noble and humble man on the planet, with a very big heart. He will be missed by the many lives he touched.
He is survived by his daughter, Clarita Lobo, and her husband, Roberto, his only child and caretaker, and Clarita dedicated her life to him for the past 11 years; grandson Jose Humberto Neyra; granddaughter Alessandra Italito; great-grandchildren Ryan and Justin Neyra, and Alesio; his caregiver Esperanza Obando. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Carmen. A funeral mass was held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea. Burial was in the Key West City Cemetery. The Dean-Lopez Funeral Home is entrusted with all funeral arrangements.
