Our beloved husband and father, Jose “Carlos” Rodriguez, died unexpectedly on March 16, 2022 in Jackson South Medical Centre, Miami, Florida as the result of injuries sustained in a motor vehicular accident. He was surrounded by his loved ones and friends. Carlos was born April 4, 1964, to parents Oscar and Martha Rodriguez in La Paz, Bolivia.
Carlos’ early years were spent in Bolivia. After graduation from La Salle, 17-year-old Carlos came to the United States to assist in gaining a better life for his family in Bolivia. At this stage, he was living with Ed and Miriam Vega in Miami. Carlos started working with Greyhound and was quickly identified by management with his dedication to duty and work ethic. The management decided that Carlos should have the opportunity to run the Key West operation, moving down in 1986. Carlos married Elizabeth Andrade in 1987. Carlos sponsored his mother and brother to join him in the Keys to share his exciting new life.
He loved the town and opened his first business, a retail store in the 500 block of Duval Street. The community of the Keys was an open and friendly community in which he felt part and parcel.
Carlos and Elizabeth have two children, Arlette and Christian, both born in Key West. The marriage ended in divorce; however, they remained good friends.
As a young man, Carlos was heavily involved in soccer. In the late 1980s, he developed his passion for mentoring high school and AYSO soccer league players.
Kat Burns and Carlos met in Key West and journeyed to Australia in 2009 to be married on the Gold Coast, Queensland. They have one child, Ava.
Carlos’ entrepreneurial spirit facilitated building businesses, including four businesses on the “strip”, three retail shops and Millies sundries.
Carlos was well-known, respected and loved in Key West for his altruism and the love and care that he showed to family and friends. He was always willing to help anyone in need and was selfless in these acts. A mantra suitable for Carlos: “It’s amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.”
Carlos was extremely passionate about the people he loved, which he expressed through impressive culinary skills and entertaining his friends. He was ever the gracious host, well known for his wit and one-liners. That same wit and wisdom reflect a well lived life, one of many and varied challenges that were borne with great courage and conviction. Carlos possessed immense strength to overcome and conquer those adverse times in one’s life, to bear witness to the inherent good in oneself and that in others.
In 2021, Carlos was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He faced this diagnosis with courage, grace and conviction, despite the knowledge of a terminal diagnosis. He was admired by his family and friends for his determination to make the most of his life and was leading a life that many who endure the same cannot achieve. He was strong to the end.
Carlos will be desperately missed by his wife, Kat, and children Arlette, Christian and Ava, his parents, two siblings and extended family.
The life of Jose Carlos Rodriguez Alcázar will be celebrated with his service to be held at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea, Key West, at 11 a.m., on Saturday, April 2, followed by a Celebration of Life at the Stock Island Yacht Club.