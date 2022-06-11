Jose “Jungle Rat” Diaz, 83, of Key West, Florida, passed peacefully surrounded by family. Jose was born Dec. 17, 1938, to Dionisio and Estella Diaz.
Jose lived for family, friends and the love of the game. Baseball was more than a game; it was a passion. In 1955 and 1956, Jose helped lead the Conchs to the state championships. Jose was devoted to the game and went onto coach after retiring his bat and glove.
Jose was so many things to so many people. He was a devoted husband, father, loving papa, uncle and friend. “Jungle Rat,” a nickname given during his baseball years, was a man of so much joy. He was a man who filled a room with laughter. Whether he was sharing a story about the “old days” or telling you “you had kind hair,” Jose always put a smile on your face.
There were many loves in his life. Sylvia, his children and his grandchildren, and not necessarily in that order. His yard was his passion. Something most don’t know: Jose was an excellent babysitter. He would pack up his six granddaughters in his old truck and drive them down the road to 7 Days Food Store, let them get all the snacks and soda, set them in front of the TV and he would listen to the baseball game on the radio.
Working for City Electric for 38 years, Jose got to know many wonderful people and landmarks as well. Some of the fondest memories were driving around listening to what use to be. After retirement, Jose and Sylvia moved to Orlando. As the old saying goes “you can take the man out of Key West, but you can never take Key West out of the man.” The two packed up and moved right back to Duck Avenue, where like the show “Cheers” says, “everybody knew his name.” People loved to stop by for a story, to blow the horn or just wave and shout “hey, Jungle Rat.” Jose loved to sit on his porch and watch the cars go by, see old friends and collect flowers for Sylvia.
Jose is preceded in death by Dionisio and Estella Diaz, sisters Stella (Tony) Trujillo, Nellie (Jack) Ehlers, Hilda (Bob) Finigan, brothers Charlie and Nilo Diaz, and niece Patsy Trujillio. Jose is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, daughters Ramona (Mike) Spoto, Jalynn (Alvin) Frazier, Alison (Jonathan) Tavarez, Enzo and Atlys Frazier, Terry Sanchez, Krystal and Jessica Sanchez; sons Joey (Andrea) Diaz, Brittany (Kevin) Joyce, Kirsten (John) Raser, Jude Diaz, Finley Raser, Asher Joyce, Benjamin Joyce and Jack Raser. Charlie (Lisa) Diaz, Corah Martin, Bobby Diaz, Addison Diaz. Along with numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A service will be held Saturday, June 11, at 1 p.m. at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea Church, 1010 Windsor Lane, Key West. A celebration of Jose’s Life will immediately follow the service. Reception will be held at El Siboney Restaurant (Stock Island) 5501 5th Ave. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Southernmost Federal Credit Union on behalf of the Key West Little Conch Baseball League would be appreciated.