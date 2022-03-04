Jose Manuel Sanchez, better known as Papito, of Key West, Florida passed away on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at the age of 87.
Papito was born and raised in Regla, Cuba, where part of his family still resides. He came to the United States in 1957 and made Key West his forever home.
Papito’s trade and area of expertise was in electrical. He worked the majority of his adult life as an electrician. When Papito wasn’t working, he would be watching sports, especially baseball, he had a love for the game. He was always in the company of friends and loved ones, and you could always find Papito at Tony’s Cafe, El Mocho, etc. where he was a loyal customer and enjoyed being.
Papito was a loving father and grandfather, and a true friend to all who knew him. He is survived by his brother, Felo Sanchez; his two sons, Eduardo “Eddie” Sanchez and Hector Sanchez; and his granddaughter, Ariel Sanchez. As well as many beloved friends, who he considered his extended family.
Papito was a man of few words and was very vocal about never wanting a funeral service. So in respect of his wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you toast to his memory; enjoy a tragito of rum or whiskey; and may Papito remain the life of every Noche Buena celebration ¡salud!
