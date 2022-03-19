Jose Miguel Corales

Our beloved husband and father, Jose Miguel “Mikey” Corales, 71, of Gainesville, Florida, peacefully fell asleep in death on March 9, 2022, surrounded by loved ones following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on Aug. 7, 1950, to parents Miguel Dalvin Corales and Marina Vega in Key West, Florida.
Growing up on the small island, Mikey spent much of his time looking out for his younger siblings, fishing off the White Street Pier and selling coconuts at Mallory Square. As the locals affectionately refer to themselves and others born and raised in Key West, he was the epitome of a “Key West Conch,” he knew everyone, and everyone knew him. Mikey would become the patriarch of not only his own large and extended family, but also would be a father figure to countless others. In 1970, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving for two years overseas. He would go on to become a successful business owner in the beauty industry, where he later met his wife of 44 years, Janet. Together they owned several successful salons.
In 1984, Mikey and Janet relocated to Miami after the birth of their dearly loved son, James, in search of an opportunity to provide the best medical care they could for him. This eventually led to a move to Gainesville, Florida in 1994, where they would adopt the city’s love of the Gators. This was a special bond shared between father and son.
Mikey was known for his unmatched generosity, outgoing personality, charisma and candor. He often spoke of his difficult past and how he was able to overcome that by his decision to study the Bible, becoming baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1991. He was privileged to spend more than 20 years making weekly visits to the Florida State Prison to conduct meetings and Bible studies, teaching those wanting to learn about Jehovah and the hope He gives us all for the future. Mikey also spent several years dedicated to mentoring and guiding many in the congregation.
In August 2018, Mikey was diagnosed with throat cancer. He faced this diagnosis as he faced all the other challenges in his life. His endurance and strong will, along with the support of Janet and his children, helped him to keep fighting for nearly four years. During that time, he continued to prioritize Jehovah and teach others about Him, even sharing God’s message until the very day he fell asleep in death. He was determined to be in God’s memory and to see his son, James, again. He certainly, “fought the fine fight.” – 2 Tim 4:7.
Mikey is preceded in death by his beloved son, James. He is survived by his wife, Janet, and his children, Mikey Jr., Mercedes, Michelle, Ashlee, Alexandra and Emanuel, grandchildren Mikey, Carlie, Neo, Rez, Rogan, Cruz and Jude, four siblings and many nieces and nephews.
A virtual Memorial Service via Zoom will be held on Saturday, March 19, at 3 p.m. Zoom ID: 891 9589 0222, Password: 123