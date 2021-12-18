Joseph Bruno Glatt, 62, died at the MARC House Windsor Group Home on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
Joe was born in New York but moved with his family to Big Pine Key when he was an infant. Joe attended Marathon High School until a car accident when he was 18 years old. He then spent his time helping his parents run the Big Pine Coffee Shop and later the Big Pine Donut Shop until they sold both businesses. Joe resided in the MARC Windsor Group Home beginning in 2015 after his mother, Ruth, died and when his father, Guenther, could no longer care for him due to his father’s advanced age.
Joe is survived by his father, Guenther H. Glatt. Joe left behind many friends at MARC and in the community, which fondly remember him for his wonderful spirit and ability to make others around him smile.
An informal service and Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 9 a.m. at St. Mary’s Basilica Catholic Church in Key West. Refreshments will follow the celebration at the Rainbow Café, 1401 Seminary St.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to M.A.R.C. Inc. Box 428 Key West, FL 33041.
