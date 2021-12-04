James (Jim) Joseph Maun, age 94, entered Heaven on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, passing away from natural causes peacefully at his home in Key West, Florida.
Jim was born to Irish immigrant parents, James and Beatrice Maun (nee Sweeney) in the Bronx, New York on July 21, 1927. He was an only child brought up in a warm Catholic home. Jim attended St. Simon Stock Grammar school. Upon graduating, Jim was accepted into Fordham Prep, enjoying a Jesuit education and running track for Fordham. In his senior year at Fordham Prep, while attending a Jesuit function, Jim met the love of his life, Jean Briody. Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on a destroyer doing picket duty off the California coast. Becoming a World War II veteran changed his life and allowed him to continue his education at Fordham University. At the beginning of his senior year at Fordham, he married Jean.
Jim worked as a Chief Usher at CBS TV. He and Jean attended many “Toast of the Town” programs and Arthur Godfrey television sets and recordings prior to his graduation in 1950. He was fortunate to join Johnson & Johnson and worked his way up to becoming the District Manager in Washington, D.C.
The next adventure for the family was the purchase of a small hotel in the Poconos. For 10 years, Jim worked at Kolmar Laboratories as Executive Vice President of Marketing, while Jean managed the hotel and the children worked as its staff. It was a fabulous learning experience, and he was the residential handyman.
Jim then joined Key West Aloe as a Marketing Manager and the family moved to Key West. Jim joined the Knights of Columbus and served at all levels of leadership rising to District Deputy. He was the manager responsible for the first Memorial to the Unborn in Florida. The Knights have continued to recognize the unborn each year by mounting a Color Guard at the Memorial.
Jim’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to own and operate AAMCO Transmissions in Key West for 10 years. He bought the first Chevron gas station in 1987, with another to follow, and he has owned and operated them with the help of his children. Both locations will remain a part of the Maun family.
Jim lovingly acted as his wife’s assistant in teaching projects, New Beginnings (now known as Project Gabriel), and Pre Cana for 30 years, to name a few. Jim and Jean travelled extensively across the globe and enjoyed every moment.
Jim is survived by his eight children: Robert Maun, Barbara (Stan) Jackowski, Francis (Cheryl) Maun, Stephen Maun, Christine Hawley, Matthew (Beth) Maun, Richard (Penny) Maun and Kerry (Dean) Mavrides; his brother-in-law Tom (Holly) Briody; 26 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife Jean, son Jimmy Joe Maun, son-in-law Mark Hawley, and daughter-in-law Gerrie Maun.
Jim’s beloved wife of 70 years died two years ago, and he has been looking forward to joining her and the good Lord that granted him such a wonderful life.
Mass of Christian Burial for Jim will be celebrated at the Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea, 1010 Windsor Lane, Key West, Florida, on Thursday, Dec. 9, at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Jim’s favorite charity, Project Gabriel. To donate, please contact Devon Wattam, or Robert Wright at 305-294-1031.