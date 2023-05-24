Joseph Michael Crehan, 62, of Key West, Florida, passed away suddenly on Nov. 30, 2021, while returning from a Thanksgiving vacation. Joe was born on May 26, 1959, to Thomas Joseph Crehan and Irene Conley Crehan in Tampa, Florida, and lived his entire life in Florida. In speaking with other born and raised Floridians, Joe always said they were “giving” their state away with so many others moving into Florida.
Joe grew up in Tampa and attended Catholic schools before graduating from Jesuit High School with many childhood friends, whose cherished friendships he maintained until his death. After attending college at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in California and University of Florida, Joe eventually found his calling in the medical profession and worked several years at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa. While working at the hospital, he met a nurse, Sandra Bever, and they moved to the Florida Keys in the late 1980s for a new adventure and eventually settled in Key West where Joe lived until his passing. Joe and Sandra subsequently married while living in Key West, but later divorced. Joe continued his love of medicine by becoming a Florida paramedic and worked for the Monroe County Emergency Medical Services for 13 years and was once named “Paramedic of the Year” during that tenure. Joe taught EMT courses at the then-Florida Keys Community College for a short period and enjoyed that time with the students.
