Joseph Michael Crehan, 62, of Key West, Florida, passed away suddenly on Nov. 30, 2023, while returning from a Thanksgiving vacation. Joe was born on May 26, 1959, to Thomas Joseph Crehan and Irene Conley Crehan in Tampa, Florida, and lived his entire life in Florida. In speaking with other born and raised Floridians, Joe always said they were “giving” their state away with so many others moving into Florida.
Joe grew up in Tampa and attended Catholic schools before graduating from Jesuit High School with many childhood friends, whose cherished friendships he maintained until his death. After attending college at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in California and University of Florida, Joe eventually found his calling in the medical profession and worked several years at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa. While working at the hospital, he met a nurse, Sandra Bever, and they moved to the Florida Keys in the late 1980s for a new adventure and eventually settled in Key West where Joe lived until his passing. Joe and Sandra subsequently married while living in Key West, but later divorced. Joe continued his love of medicine by becoming a Florida paramedic and worked for the Monroe County Emergency Medical Services for 13 years and was once named “Paramedic of the Year” during that tenure. Joe taught EMT courses at the then-Florida Keys Community College for a short period and enjoyed that time with the students.
When not working, sailing was his passion, having learned to sail in his teenage years, and he loved his 41-foot Morgan Out Island sailboat named “Bajka,” which he lived on for many years. In the boating community, he was known as “Sailor Joe” and one who was always willing to help other boaters. In 1997, Joe and close friends sailing Bajka, won the Key West to Veradero Cuba Race, in the cruising boat division. Joe also worked more than 25 years for West Marine until the time of his death as a sales associate in the local Key West store and then later as a Project Manager traveling extensively to build out new stores, during which time he made many friends along the way throughout the country. In 2012, Joe started working for Publix in Key West, as the DSD Clerk, and he remained there until retiring in June 2021, shortly before his untimely passing. Joe became great friends with many of the vendors that he saw pass through the store every day.
Joe’s love of sailing was what introduced him to his life-long soulmate, Patricia Eables, when they met during a Schooner Wharf Wrecker’s Cup Race in February 1998. With a family history of his parents and a brother all dying before turning 40 years old, Joe believed this would also be his fate. So, he retired as a paramedic from Monroe County in 1999 before turning 40 himself and he and Tricia embarked upon a two-year sailing adventure all through the Caribbean, sailing all the way to St. Thomas before eventually returning to Key West in 2001. Through the years, Tricia’s family became Joe’s second family after having lost all his family so early.
In 2005, Joe and Tricia purchased their Key West dream home, which became known as the “Tree House” and Joe was often found reading on the widow’s walk or even welcoming strangers from the street upstairs to share the ocean view. Joe was an avid reader, especially of his beloved New York Times, which he read every day. One could always find Joe smiling and being the life of a party, or talking to strangers, and never knowing what antic he may pull next. By Joe striking up a random conversation with a young man in the Miami airport one day on a return trip, Joe and Tricia became friends with many Special Forces members who come to Key West to attend dive school. After hosting many of them in their home over the years, they are sometimes referred to as the “Special Forces Key West Mom and Pop” by those coming to train, and this made Joe extremely proud. Even though Joe was unable to serve in the military, he was extremely supportive of all branches of the military and expressed that by always flying the American flag from the widow’s walk. Joe was always there to help anyone, whether it was to fix your auto, hang hurricane shutters, secure a boat for hurricanes, move furniture, or whatever anyone needed, he was the “go-to guy.”
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Joseph Crehan and Irene Conley Crehan, and his brother, Robert Crehan. He is survived by his soulmate of 23 years, Patricia Eables; his immediate cousins, Colleen Andersen, Deb Clendenin, Randy Delahunty. John Paul Delahunty, and Patrick Delahunty; his former wife, Sandra Bever Hansen; and other cousins and numerous valued friends and neighbors. Joe also cherished in his life his niece and nephew, Brittany and Wayne McCulloch, and their son, Wesley McCulloch, of Colorado Springs, and his two goddaughters of Marathon, Sydney Schumacher and Savannah Schumacher. Joe loved nothing better than to be challenging or teasing each of them or cheering them on in their sports or other endeavors. He is also survived by his new family through Tricia, his brothers-in-law, Richie Doyle and Paul Eables, and sister-in-law, Betty Doyle. Joe also leaves behind their cat, Big Boy, who was his constant companion, and who actually selected Joe on a visit to the FKSPCA one day.
A Celebration of Life will be held on the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, at the end of Southard Street in Truman Waterfront Park in Key West, on Saturday, May 27, at 6 p.m. Wear your favorite Hawaiian shirt or print to honor Joe’s tradition. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the USCGC Ingham Memorial Museum at their website or by mailing to P. O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041, or to the Florida Keys SPCA by mailing to 5711 College Road, Key West, FL 33040. So, fair winds and following seas, Sailor Joe!
