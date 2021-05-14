Joseph R. Edwards

Joseph R. “Big Joe” Edwards, 66, of Key West, Florida, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Lower Keys Medical Center. He was born on Oct. 29, 1954, at Portsmouth, Virginia, to the late George and Agnes Noftell Edwards.
Joe served in the U.S. Army. He was the owner and operator of JJ Appliance for many years. He also was a fishermen, running a net boat and crawfish boat. Joe enjoy playing bocce ball at the White Street courts and bowling.
He is survived by his wife, Terri L. Edwards; son Joseph M. (Lottie) Edwards; grandchildren JoJo, Jaydon, AJ, Pito; sisters Patricia (Lynn) Rennicks, Lisa (Charlie) Gary; brothers Bernard (Ann) Edwards, Richard Edwards, George (Besty) Edwards; numerous nieces and nephews survive. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert Edwards.
Big Joe loved his grandkids, fishing and his dogs Porgy and Ketter Bug. Memorial graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, at the Key West City Cemetery. The Dean-Lopez Funeral Home is entrusted with all funeral arrangements.