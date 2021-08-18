Beloved father, grandfather, brother and dear friend to many.
We are saddened to announce that our dear father and brother, Joseph Santo Cerza, passed away on July 10, 2021, after a short illness, at Mount Sinai Hospital in Miami, Florida. A resident of Key West for almost 40 years, Joe was a well-known Realtor and champion of local causes.
Joe, the second of four children, was born to Santo and Lillian Abbruzzi Cerza on April 12, 1948. He grew up in Totowa and then Pompton Plains, New Jersey. Joe attended Don Bosco Prep and graduated from DePaul High School in 1966. He attended Indiana Institute of Technology, Newark College of Engineering and earned his Bachelors’ degree from the University of Maryland.
Having dropped out of NCE to enlist in the U.S. Air Force, Joe became a linguist, proficient in Spanish, Russian and other Slavic languages. He served in several posts during his Air Force Career including at Lackland AFB, Texas; Boca Chica Naval Air Station, Florida; Homestead AFB, Florida; Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, Presidio of Monterey, California: Goodfellow AFB, Texas; RAF Chicksands, England, U.K.; NSA, Fort Meade, Maryland; and NAS Key West. Recognized for his many accomplishments, he retired as a Master Sergeant.
Joe and his former wife, Kathy Toribio, raised their four children Gregory, Christopher Owen, David, and Jennifer in Key West. Joe spent a great amount of his time in those early years encouraging the growth of business in Key West. He was very active in the Jaycees and was the chapter president in 1990-1991 and served two other terms for a total of approximately five years. In that one-year first term, he took the local chapter from 242nd out of 242 in the state to 10th out of 242 by the end of his term. His four vice presidents became the next four chapter presidents. He was also made a Jaycee Senator and remained active with the Jaycees and Chamber of Commerce throughout his life. He recently was the co-founder and first president of the Key West Past President’s Foundation and had the pleasure of planning the awarding of scholarships to locally deserving students.
In his younger years, Joe enjoyed skydiving, motorcycles, and cars. He had a lifelong enjoyment of classic cars and often enjoyed talking about them with his family. Other hobbies included collecting stamps and coins.
Joe was a devout parishioner of The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea and could be found every Saturday spending an hour at Adoration.
He was a character and very unique individual. Everyone who knew him knew Joe was always good for telling an interesting story, finding a way to solve a problem you might present and tirelessly helping those in need. He cared about the working person who needed affordable housing and would often offer his sharp wit and opinion to elected officials as a way of encouraging attention to the need to keep teachers, municipal workers, police, and firefighters living in the community and not traveling 30-plus miles to find housing. He excelled in matching buyers with the right property.
Joe was predeceased by his parents Santo and Lillian Cerza; his brother, David and his son, Christopher Owen. He is survived by his children: Gregory of Denver, CO; David of Fargo, North Dakota; and Jennifer of Tampa, Florida; his grandchildren: Hunter Ackerly of Madison, Wisconsin; Caitlyn Leyba of Tampa, Florida; and Emily Jane Cerza of Houlton, Maine; his sister Lillian Borrone of Avon, New Jersey; niece Kathleen Borrone, Little Silver, New Jersey; nephew Edward Borrone, Minneapolis, Minnesota; his sister Jane Cerza and her husband James Ball of Alexandria, Virginia; and their daughter, his niece, Jessica Ball of Mountain View, California, and by the many friends and loved ones he made over his lifetime.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains, New Jersey. The family will receive guests on Friday, Aug. 20 at Holy Spirit RC Church, Pequannock from 10 to 11 a.m. A memorial Mass will be held at the church at 11 a.m. and inurnment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa.
There will be a live-stream of the funeral Mass. Anyone interested in viewing please contact the family at JoeCerzaFamily@gmail.com for the link. It will also be on his Facebook page.
If you wish to remember Joe, please consider making a donation at First State Bank in Key West to: Key West PPF, Inc. (Key West Past Presidents’ Foundation)
This foundation was created to fund scholarships to deserving people in Key West. Specifically focusing on people pursuing a career in either healthcare/nursing or are looking at alternative education and vocational-tech or tradesman type programs. For information, contact the family at the email listed above.