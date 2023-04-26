Joy Stickney Rodriguez

Joy S. Rodriguez passed away on April 17, 2023. She was born on Feb. 15, 1938 in Key West, Florida. Joy was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Jose Rodriguez, Jr., her parents, Frank and Violet (Pierce) Stickney, and her brothers Frank Jr. (Mary) and Clyde (Mildred) Stickney. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews across the United States.
A graduate of Key West High School, Joy was active in the Key West Association of Realtors and the Key West Women’s Club and served as an officer in both organizations. In her professional life, she was a vice president at First Federal Savings and Loan Association, and she was also a Realtor with Preferred Properties Key West.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Saturday, April 29, at 1 p.m. Burial will be in the family plot at Key West City Cemetery. All arrangements are entrusted to Key West Mortuary. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the guest book at http://www.keywestmortuary.com.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741 or online at http://www.michaeljfox.org.
The family is so appreciative of her caregivers — Belkis, Ilene, Claudia and Juana — who took excellent care of Joy and allowed her to remain in her home.
