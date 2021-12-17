Joyce and Alan Toriello

There was a couple who, by example, could make you believe in true love. They were the people that you just looked at and you thought “I want to be old like that, I want to still have that love when I’m that age.”
Such is the story of Joyce A. Toriello, 81 and Alan J. Toriello, 81. The couple, who had been married for 59 years, passed away within minutes of each other on August 17, 2021, Joyce’s 81st birthday, in Sarasota, Florida. They were in the same hospital room, beds pushed next to each other, holding hands as they passed into their next adventure. They are Forever Together.
Alan and Joyce were born in New Jersey. Their married life began as a young military couple. Both were well-educated and used their knowledge successfully in various business endeavors in New Jersey. All of this, while energetically involved in the raising of their two children, being a couple who actively participated together in community–minded organizations and many facets of their parish church.
In the late 1980s, the family moved to Key West where they owned and operated Quality Home Furnishing at Searstown. After 20-plus years of serving the community and establishing long-term relationships, they chose to close the business and retire. They loved their Key West community and cherished their Honorary Conch status. So much so, that their final directives were to be laid to rest here – their home.
Alan and Joyce are survived by their children Nadine Toriello and Christopher Toriello (wife Nicole), granddaughter Giovanna, and niece Brigitte Baumann.
The family invites the couple’s friends to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial for Joyce and Alan at The Basilica of St. Mary Star of the Sea, 1010 Windsor Lane, Key West, Florida, on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at 3 p.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph’s Mausoleum, in the Catholic Section of the Key West Cemetery.
