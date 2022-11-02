Joyce Louise (Gibson) Lewis

Lewis

Joyce Louise (Gibson) Lewis passed away peacefully at Palm Vista Rehabilitation Center in Key West, Florida on Oct. 14, 2022, at the age of 89.

Joyce was born Joyce Louise Gibson on Oct. 20, 1932, in Key West. She was a life-long Conch as well as a faithful member of the First Congregational Church of Key West. Joyce worked for 30 years at Kress Department Store and finished her working career at Suburban Propane. She was a kind person whose greatest joys were spending time with her family, sharing her homemade caramels and Key lime pies, and chatting with neighbors while she walked her beloved dog, Bo.

