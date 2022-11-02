Joyce Louise (Gibson) Lewis passed away peacefully at Palm Vista Rehabilitation Center in Key West, Florida on Oct. 14, 2022, at the age of 89.
Joyce was born Joyce Louise Gibson on Oct. 20, 1932, in Key West. She was a life-long Conch as well as a faithful member of the First Congregational Church of Key West. Joyce worked for 30 years at Kress Department Store and finished her working career at Suburban Propane. She was a kind person whose greatest joys were spending time with her family, sharing her homemade caramels and Key lime pies, and chatting with neighbors while she walked her beloved dog, Bo.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, John Lewis; mother, Cora Bell Adams Gibson; father, George Gibson Sr., brother, George Gibson Jr., sister-in-law Patricia Riccio Gibson; sister-in- laws, Marjorie Atwell Tift, Thelma Atwell Ward, Myrna Lewis McKillip (John); brothers-in-law, George and Joe Lewis; nieces Carole Favors and Peggy Trout; and nephew, Kennon Ward. She is survived by nieces, Terri Guttery, Rhonda Amato (Vince), and Julie Kennedy (John); nephews, Christopher Gibson and Alan McKillip (Lea); great nieces Melissa Johnson (Chris), Shannon McKillip; great nephews Derek Guttery (Carole), Vinnie Amato, Jake Amato (Ally) and Brian McKillip; great-great niece Natalie Johnson and great-great nephews Carson Guttery and Roan Johnson; nephew-in-law, Bill Trout, and numerous loving cousins. She will be greatly missed by all.
There will be a viewing at Dean Lopez Funeral Home on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2. Burial in the Key West City Cemetery.
