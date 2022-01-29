Judith Greene

On Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in Oviedo, Florida, Judith “Judy” (Meggs) Greene née Sellers, departed this earth for a well-deserved peace in the arms of her heavenly Father. She was 74 years old.
Judy began life as part of the large and constantly growing clan of the proudly Irish-American Sellers family of Tyrone, Pennsylvania, in June of 1947. Not content with cold, snowy winters, Judy made her chosen home in Key West, Florida after falling in love with the warm, sunny climate and vibrant culture, making lifelong friends over the next four decades. However, there was no separating Judy from her northern-born football obsession; any weekend during season would find her glued to her TV watching her beloved Penn State Nittany Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Along with raising four daughters and numerous pets, including her much-loved springer spaniel, Freckles, Judy built a long and successful career as a registered nurse at Florida Keys Memorial Hospital and Monroe County Health Department, excelling at patient care and advocacy. After retiring in 2015 as the TB Coordinator for Monroe County, Judy moved to Oviedo, Florida to help care for her daughter, Meggan Meggs, during her final battle with cancer.
Judy is preceded in death by her daughter, Meggan. She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Greene, brother, David “Pete” Sellers, sister, Donna (Gary) Crowell, her daughters Lauren (Robert) Thompson, Michelle (Irv) Fish, and Tanya (Robert) Barrios, her grandsons, Dominic, Alexzander, and Trey, and granddaughter, Taylor, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m., at the Metropolitan Community Church in Key West.
In lieu of flowers, Judy’s family has requested that donations be made in her honor to the nursing scholarship fund: CFK, 5901 College Road, Key West, FL 33040.
