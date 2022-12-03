Judith Thompson Gaddis, long-time Key West resident and vibrant presence and contributor to the arts community, died May 17 at home following hip surgery after a fall. She was 82.
Judith settled in Key West in 1979. Over the years, she managed the Heritage House Museum (since closed and sold by the Porter family) and oversaw the Robert Frost Poetry Contest. She helped manage the Lucky Street Gallery and was a mentor to many local and nationally known artists. Judith was on the board of the Key West Literary Seminar and also the Friends of the Library, where she was responsible for coordinating the library’s lecture series. She managed a lecture series of biographers of Key West writers during the very early days of The Studios of Key West, funded by the Florida Humanities Council and hosted by Robert Richardson. At her home in the Meadows, she regularly hosted local and visiting writers and artists.
Born in Chicago to John Thompson, a textile executive, and Ariadne Pasmazoglou, a writer, Judith grew up in Scarborough, New York. A first marriage to Pierre Clauzon, who she met during her studies abroad in Strasbourg, ended in divorce. Judith was living in Manhattan working for Glamour magazine when she was introduced to the writer William Gaddis by a mutual friend, and they married in 1968. The marriage lasted 10 years, with time spent between their home overlooking the Hudson River and on Fire Island with Gaddis’s children, Sarah and Matthew. After they divorced, Judith settled in Key West where she spent the next 40-plus years, 17 of which were shared with her partner, sculptor Duke Rood, who predeceased her in 2004.
Her stepchildren Sarah and Matthew survive her, as do nieces Stephanie Fleming and Jennifer Davis, nephew John Peter Thompson, their families, and many beloved friends. A half-brother, Peter, predeceased her.
The family is grateful for the expert and attentive care Judith received in her final weeks at home from her caregivers and hospice.
