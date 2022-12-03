Judith Thompson Gaddis

Gaddis

Judith Thompson Gaddis, long-time Key West resident and vibrant presence and contributor to the arts community, died May 17 at home following hip surgery after a fall. She was 82.

Judith settled in Key West in 1979. Over the years, she managed the Heritage House Museum (since closed and sold by the Porter family) and oversaw the Robert Frost Poetry Contest. She helped manage the Lucky Street Gallery and was a mentor to many local and nationally known artists. Judith was on the board of the Key West Literary Seminar and also the Friends of the Library, where she was responsible for coordinating the library’s lecture series. She managed a lecture series of biographers of Key West writers during the very early days of The Studios of Key West, funded by the Florida Humanities Council and hosted by Robert Richardson. At her home in the Meadows, she regularly hosted local and visiting writers and artists.

