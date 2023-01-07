Julia Berne Holtry

Holtry

1947 — 2022

Julie was born April 13, 1947, in Tucson, Arizona to Robert William Berne and Blossom Chernin Berne Dorff. Her childhood years were mostly spent in Tucson, with one year in Cleveland, Ohio, her father’s hometown. In 1956, the family moved to Southern California. Julie graduated from Venice High School (prominently featured in the movie “Grease”) and received her undergraduate degree from University of Arizona in Tucson.

To plant a tree in memory of Julia Holtry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.